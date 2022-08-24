Theresa Coleman Jones
FORT WALTON BEACH — Funeral Services for Theresa V. Jones, 90, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida will be 11:00am Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Enon Baptist Church in Kellyville, Texas and burial will follow at Kellyville Cemetery. Visitation will 4-6pm Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home.
