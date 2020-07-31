MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Thomas Lynn Brooks, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Nichols Cemetery, Marshall. Interment, Nichols Cemetery. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Brooks was born July 17, 1948, and died July 21, 2020.
Thomas Lynn Brooks
