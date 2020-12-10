CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Thomas Neal Moore, 78, of Carthage, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Langley Cemetery. Interment, Langley Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Moore was born February 20, 1942, in Gilmer, and died November 11, 2020.
Thomas Neal Moore
