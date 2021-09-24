Thomas Noel “Tommy” Yarberry
CARTHAGE — Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the passing of Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Yarberry. Mr. Yarberry was born August 17, 1934 in Malta, Texas. He passed this life September 22, 2021 in Carthage, Texas. . The family will receive visitors Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 6-8 pm in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel.
