Thomas Rogers
DE BERRY, TX Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Edward Rogers, 92, will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday June 26, 2021 at the Bethany Baptist Church with Linda Lawless and Rev. Marvin Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in the Panola Mt. Zion Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9-10:00 a.m. prior to the service Saturday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.