CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Thomas Tom Neal Hudson, 89, of Lake Murvaul, 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park near Carthage. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Hudson was born February 17, 1931, in Carthage, and died February 22, 2020.
Thomas Tom Neal Hudson
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Thomas Tom Neal Hudson, 89, of Lake Murvaul, 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park near Carthage. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Hudson was born February 17, 1931, in Carthage, and died February 22, 2020.
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Thomas Tom Neal Hudson, 89, of Lake Murvaul, 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park near Carthage. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Hudson was born February 17, 1931, in Carthage, and died February 22, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.