LONGVIEW Chapel services are scheduled for Thomas Willie Strong, 82, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Six Mile Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Strong was born October 6, 1938, in Center, and died December 19, 2020.
Thomas Willie Strong
