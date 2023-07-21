Thurman Dwayne Sutton
LINDEN — Services for Thurman Dwayne Sutton, 80, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at New Colony Baptist Church. Mr. Sutton was born July 23, 1942 and passed away June 29, 2023. Arrangements entrusted to Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. An online guest book may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
