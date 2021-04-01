Thurman Lee Walton, Sr.
LONGVIEW Funeral services for Thurman Lee Walton, Sr. 73, of Marshall will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church. Interment, St. John Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, April 2, 2021 from 2-6 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr Walton was born December 8, 1947 and died March 26, 2021.
