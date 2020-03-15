TYLER Tiffani Larie Knox, 39, of Marshall, Visitation, 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Knox was born April 10, 1980, in Marshall, and died March 12, 2020.
