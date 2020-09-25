LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Tillie Sadie Scott, 70, of Linden, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Faith Community Baptist Church, Maud. Interment, Nash Cemetery in Nash. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Faith Community Baptist Church. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mrs. Scott was born August 1, 1950, in Dyersburg, TN, and died September 22, 2020.
Tillie Sadie Scott
