GARY Chapel services are scheduled for Tillman Ray Hargraves, 73, of Gary, 2 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Interment, Strong Cemetery in Shelby County. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Hargraves was born September 29, 1947, in Beaumont, and died October 22, 2020.
Tillman Ray Hargraves
