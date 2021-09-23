Timothy Keith Huff
MARSHALL — Timothy Keith Huff, age 63, passed away on September 20, 2021. Mr. Huff was born on January 27, 1958 in Natchez, Mississippi. Funeral Service 2pm, Sunday 9/26/21 at Memorial City Hall. Visitation to follow the service. Private interment. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
