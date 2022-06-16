CARTHAGE — Funeral Service for Timothy Leroy Davis will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Friday, June 17, 2022 at Black’s Funeral Home- Ruth Lovely Memorial Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Timothy Leroy Davis
