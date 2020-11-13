WASKOM Funeral services are scheduled for Timothy Robert Loucks, 53, of Bossier City, Louisiana, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at arrangements under the direction of Whilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen, LA. Interment, Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Lakeland, LA. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at arrangements under the direction of Whilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen, LA. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Loucks was born December 19, 1966, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and died November 9, 2020.
Timothy Robert Loucks
