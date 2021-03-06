Tina (Dale) Gamble
WASKOM Tina (Dale) Gamble, age 61, passed away on March 2, 2021. Mrs. Gamble was born on August 3, 1959 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation to be held at Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
