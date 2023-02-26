Tina Lynn Lester
WOODLAWN — A memorial service for Tina Lynn Lester 65, of Woodlawn, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2023, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Ms. Lester passed away on February 16, 2023, in Marshall, Texas.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 2:33 am
