Tiny Lou Echols
CARTHAGE, TEXAS A celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Tiny L. Echols, 58, of Carthage, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. A viewing will be held 6-8:00 p.m. Friday night at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Her ashes will be interred in Clyde, Texas at a later date.
