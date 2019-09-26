LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Tommie Malvin Martin Sr., 62, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at First Baptist Church. Interment, Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Jefferson. Visitation, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis & Walker Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Martin Sr. was born January 12, 1957, in Jefferson, and died September 18, 2019.
Tommie Malvin Martin Sr.
