Tommy Arthur McKnight
HALLSVILLE — Services for Tommy Arthur McKnight will be 10AM, April 20, 2023 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Longview. Mr. McKnight died April 8, 2023 in Tyler. Arrangements are with East Texas Funeral Home. A formal obituary is available at www.easttexasfuneral.com
