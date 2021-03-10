Tommy Humphries
JEFFERSON A memorial service for Mr. Tommy Humphries, 58, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home. Tommy Humphries was born to Betty and E.J. Humphries in Marshall, Texas on May 18, 1962. He passed away in Longview, Texas on March 7, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.