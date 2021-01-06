Tomye Jean Maxey
CARTHAGE - Services are at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Central Baptist Church in Carthage. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Maxey was born August 31, 1934 in Jonesboro, LA and passed away January 3, 2021 in Carthage.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.