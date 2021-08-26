Tonishea Lynn Thomas
JEFFERSON — Services for Tonishea Thomas, 39, of Jefferson, will be 11:00am Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Texas Louisiana Baptist Association Building in Marshall, Texas. Burial will follow at Cypress Chapel Cemetery in Jefferson. There will be a time for visitation from 10:00am until 5:00pm on Thursday evening at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.