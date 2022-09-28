Tony Anthony Mitchell
KARNACK — Tony Anthony Mitchell, age 52, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Mr. Mitchell was born in Marshall, Texas on September 24, 1969. Visitation 6-8pm, Friday, September 30, 2022 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside Service on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 4pm at Sipps Cemetery in Karnack. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
