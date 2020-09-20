GARY Chapel services are scheduled for Tony Hight, 64, of Gary, 10 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Interment, Mt. Bethel Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Hight was born October 20, 1955, in Carthage, and died September 16, 2020.
Tony Hight
