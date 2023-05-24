Travis Dan Oney
HALLSVILLE, TX — Graveside service for Travis Dan Oney, will be held at Grange Hall Cemetery in Marshall, TX on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. followed by memorial service at Grange Hall United Methodist Church in Marshall, TX on Sat. May 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
