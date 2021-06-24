Travis L Manning Sr.
MARSHALL Service for Travis L. Manning Sr. will be held Saturday June 26, 2021 at 11:00AM, Texas-Louisiana Association Building Marshall, TX. Viewing Friday, June 25, 2021, 3:00-7:00 PM at Black's Family Center Marshall,Tx .Interement St. John Cemetery Marshall,TX. Arrangements By Black's Funeral Home And Cremation Service 903-693-3611
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.