Travis Lynn Tate
TIMPSON — Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the passing of Mr. Travis Tate, 56, of Timpson, Texas. Mr. Travis Lynn Tate was born June 24, 1966, in Carthage, Texas to the marriage of Bernell and Annie Ruth Milford Tate. He passed this life November 16, 2022, in Longview, Texas. Mr. Travis Tate was laid to rest in the Corinth Cemetery.
