CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Troy Barrett, 83, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn, carthage. Mr. Barrett was born July 19, 1937, in Nacogdoches County, and died July 27, 2020.
Troy Barrett
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Troy Barrett, 83, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn, carthage. Mr. Barrett was born July 19, 1937, in Nacogdoches County, and died July 27, 2020.
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Troy Barrett, 83, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn, carthage. Mr. Barrett was born July 19, 1937, in Nacogdoches County, and died July 27, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.