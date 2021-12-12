Troy Donivan Hickman
TRINITY, TX — Troy Donivan Hickman, 85, of Trinity, TX passed away at home on Dec 7, 2021. Troy was born in Darco, TX on Aug 19, 1936. A service to celebrate his life will be at 2 pm at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Marshall, TX with Bro Michael Richards officiating-Sullivan Funeral Home.
