HARLETON Funeral services are scheduled for Troy Lee Newman, 90, of Harleton, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Morton Baptist Church. Interment, Smyrna Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Sullivan Funeral Home. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Newman was born December 15, 1929, in Janes, and died June 8, 2020.
Troy Lee Newman
