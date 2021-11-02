Truman Stanely
CARTHAGE, TX — Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the passing of Mr. Truman Adois Stanley, 96, of Carthage, TX. Mr. Stanley was born August 18, 1925 in Cleburne, TX and passed this life Friday, October 29, 2021 in Carthage, TX. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home.
