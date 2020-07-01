JEFFERSON Graveside services are scheduled for Tyler Jashun Brightman, 21, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2018, at Lilly Hill Cemetery, Longview. Interment, Lilly Hill Cemetery, Longview. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Brightman was born July 19, 1998, in Marshall, and died June 22, 2020.
Tyler Jashun Brightman
