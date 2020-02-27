HOUSTON Funeral services are scheduled for Tyrone M. Bowles, of Houston, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at The Luke Church, Humble. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens, Pearland. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at North Shore Community Fellowship of Faith Church, Houston. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Bowles was born November 3, 1958, and died February 17, 2020.
Tyrone M. Bowles
HOUSTON Funeral services are scheduled for Tyrone M. Bowles, of Houston, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at The Luke Church, Humble. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens, Pearland. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at North Shore Community Fellowship of Faith Church, Houston. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Bowles was born November 3, 1958, and died February 17, 2020.
HOUSTON Funeral services are scheduled for Tyrone M. Bowles, of Houston, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at The Luke Church, Humble. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens, Pearland. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at North Shore Community Fellowship of Faith Church, Houston. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Bowles was born November 3, 1958, and died February 17, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.