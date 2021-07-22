Uncha Sheneman
MARSHALL, TX Memorial Services will be held for Mrs. Uncha Sheneman , age 63, of Marshall, TX on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Mrs. Sheneman was born September 26, 1957 in Seoul, Korea and passed from this life on July 11, 2021 in Marshall, TX.
