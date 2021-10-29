Ura B. Lemon
DEBERRY — Funeral services for Mr. Ura B. Lemon, age 72, will be Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the Crossroads Baptist Church in DeBerry at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Crossroads Cemetery also in DeBerry. Viewing will be Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 12 - 6 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Lemon was born March 24, 1949 in DeBerry and died October 23, 2021.
