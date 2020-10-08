CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Ura Lee Hooker, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at First Assembly of God in Christ, Carthage. Interment, Walker Cemetery, Carthage. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Black's Funeral Home- Ruth Lovely Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Mrs. Hooker was born August 11, 1936, and died October 1, 2020.
