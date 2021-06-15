Velma Louise Layne Crawford
HENDERSON Services for Mrs. Velma Louise Layne Crawford, 86, of Henderson, will be 2 p.m., Tues., June 15, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow. Visitation, 1 p.m. until service time on Tues., at the funeral home. Mrs. Crawford passed away June 12, 2021. She was born August 24, 1934.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.