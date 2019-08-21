TYLER Graveside services are scheduled for Vera Corine Gaddy Collins, 83, of formerly of Mt. Enterprise, 10 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Concord Cemetery. Interment, Concord Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Collins was born February 6, 1936, in Concord Community of Rusk County, and died August 12, 2019.
Vera Corine Gaddy Collins
