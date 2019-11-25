GOOD SPRINGS COMMUNITY Funeral services are scheduled for Vera Gream, 76, of Good Springs Community, 2 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Duncan Cemetery. Arrangements by Crawford- A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Gream was born May 10, 1943, in Polk County, and died November 23, 2019.
Vera Gream
