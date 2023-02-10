Vera Jean “Midge” Davis
MARSHALL — Vera Jean “Midge” Davis, age 64, passed away on 2/5/2023. Mrs. Davis was born 9/19/1958 in Marshall, TX. Visitation on Friday, 2/10/2023 from 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Saturday, 2/11/2023 at 11am at Southside Church of Christ. Condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
