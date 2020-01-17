MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Vera Marie King Helton, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at West Side Church of Christ. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hallsville. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at New Zion Church of Christ. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home , Carthage. Mrs. King Helton was born May 23, 1941, and died January 14, 2020.
Vera Marie King Helton
