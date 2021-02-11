Vernon Lewis
MARSHALL A funeral service for Mr. Vernon Lewis will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2:00p.m. at Downs Funeral Home. Bro. Pete Sellers will officiate the service. Interment will be held at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1:00-200 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home.
