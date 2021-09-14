Vicky Lynn Parker
MARSHALL — Vicky Lynn (Brown) Parker, age 65, passed away on September 9, 2021. Mrs. Parker was born on June 24, 1956 in Breckenridge, Texas. Services for Mrs. Parker will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
