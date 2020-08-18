AUSTIN Funeral services are scheduled for Videlia Walker Thompson, 85, of Mount Pleasant, 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mt. Gilmore Baptist Church. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mount Pleasant. Mrs. Thompson was born February 12, 1935, in Oakdale, LA, and died August 12, 2020.
Videlia Walker Thompson
AUSTIN Funeral services are scheduled for Videlia Walker Thompson, 85, of Mount Pleasant, 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mt. Gilmore Baptist Church. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mount Pleasant. Mrs. Thompson was born February 12, 1935, in Oakdale, LA, and died August 12, 2020.
AUSTIN Funeral services are scheduled for Videlia Walker Thompson, 85, of Mount Pleasant, 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mt. Gilmore Baptist Church. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mount Pleasant. Mrs. Thompson was born February 12, 1935, in Oakdale, LA, and died August 12, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.