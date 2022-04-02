Vincent Emil Meinzer
LONGVIEW — A Funeral Mass for Vincent E. Meinzer, 73, of Longview will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 12 Noon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Longview, TX. Vespers and Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 4-6pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The rendering of Military Funeral Honors will be at time of internment at a later date TBA.
