CARTHAGE A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Vinson L. Jones, 77, of Carthage, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Tex Ritter Museum, Carthage. Interment, Pine Grove Cemetery (Holland Quarters). Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Jones was born July 24, 1942, and died December 21, 2019.
Vinson L. Jones
