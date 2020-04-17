LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Viola Robertson Allen, 86, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Powder Mill Cemetery. Interment, Powder Mill Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Allen was born July 8, 1933, in Marshall, and died April 11, 2020.
Viola Robertson Allen
