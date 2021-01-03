Virginia Abernathy
MARSHALL - Funeral services for Virginia Abernathy, 76 of Marshall will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in the chapel of Downs Funeral Home with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. A time of visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Monday, January 4, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home. She was born October 27, 1944 in Marshall and passed away on January 1, 2021 in Marshall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.