Virginia Ann Ferrell
LINDEN — Services for Virginia Ann Ferrell, 75, of Linden will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Linden Methodist Church under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. Mrs. Ferrell was born May 16, 1948 and passed away July 8, 2023. An online guest book can be signed at www.reederdavis.com
